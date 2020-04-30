The CPI goes into negative for the first time in almost four years after standing at -0.7% in April

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April in relation to the previous month and cut its interannual rate by seven tenths, down to -0.7%, which led this indicator to enter negative rates by First time since August 2016, according to the advance indicator published this Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

With this collapse of seven tenths, the year-on-year CPI chains three months of setbacks. The statistical agency has attributed the decrease in the interannual rate of the CPI to the lower prices of fuels and fuels, compared to the rise in prices recorded in April 2019.

The INE has explained that the declaration of the state of alarm has caused an unprecedented situation in the production of the CPI for the month of April, since it is the first time that a considerable part of consumer goods and services are not available for purchase, or they are only through the web. To this we must add that the collection of prices has had to be carried out entirely by telematic methods.

Due to the situation of confinement of households by Covid-19, the INE has prepared two special aggregations that include the effect on the prices of goods and services that most households have continued to consume in the current situation .

The prices of the products included in the Covid-19 special goods group increased 1.2% in April, compared to the previous month. While Covid-19 services decreased 1.4% in April compared to March.

Statistics highlights the behavior of food prices, whose annual rate goes from 2.5% in March to 4% in April. Of these, fresh food reached a rate of 6.9%, three points above that of the previous month, and packaged food, placed its annual rate at 2.2%, six tenths above that of March. .