The Crypto.com exchange, which is backed by Matt Damon and sponsors Formula One, was hacked for (dollar)15 million in Ethereum.

At least (dollar)15 million worth of Ethereum was stolen from a CYRPTOCURRENCY platform endorsed by Matt Damon.

According to PeckShield, a security and data analytics firm, at least 4,600 Ether was taken from Crypto.com accounts on Monday.

Before withdrawals were halted as a result of complaints, users reported suspicious activity within their accounts on social media.

Customers’ funds were not stolen the next day, according to Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, but withdrawals were suspended for 14 hours.

He wouldn’t say whether or not the exchange’s own funds were taken.

“In response to the incident, our team has hardened the infrastructure,” he said.

“After the internal investigation is completed, we will share a full post mortem.”

According to records, a mystery user, thought to be the hacker, laundered the majority of the proceeds through TornadoCash in batches of 100 ETH ((dollar)317,000) per transaction, according to The Block Crypto.

On Tuesday night, Marszalek wrote on Twitter that he was “particularly pleased” with the opportunity the incident provided for his team to improve their setup.

“We learn, we improve, and we press on unabated,” he wrote.

Crypto.com is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, with a daily volume of over (dollar)3 billion.

The Sun has reached out to Crypto.com for additional information.

Investing in cryptocurrency carries risks, so it’s important to do your homework first.

Some investments based on cryptoassets that promise high returns may be exempt from anti-money laundering regulations.

Consumers may find it difficult to comprehend the risks associated with some cryptoasset products and services due to their complexity.

Cryptoassets cannot always be converted back to cash.

Consumers should consider the impact of fees and charges on their investment, which may be higher than those for regulated investment products, when converting a cryptoasset back to cash.

Actor Matt Damon, astronaut Scott Kelly, Los Angeles Lake Carmelo Anthony, and UFC’s Ronda Rousey are among the celebrities who have backed Crypto.com.

Damon makes a comparison between those who “almost achieved” and those who “embrace the moment” in an elaborate advertisement for Crypto.com.

The two groups are contrasted starkly, with a bare white space showing only explorer Ferdinand Magellan as an example of someone who “almost achieved” against mountain climber Sir Edmund Hillary as an example of someone who “commits and conquers.”

The Wright brothers and astronauts are also included as “mere mortals” who demonstrate that “fortune favors the brave,” as the Romans put it.

The video has nearly 15 million views, with mixed reactions to the celebrity endorsement.

