The cryptocurrency Neom Coin will be listed on the BitMart exchange on Thursday.

Neom Coin, a cryptocurrency, will be listed on the BitMart exchange on Thursday.

According to a statement from Neom Blockchain Technologies, cryptocurrency will be used in future smart cities.

According to a statement published on GlobeNewswire on Monday, Neom Coin, a cryptocurrency created by Neom Blockchain Technologies, will be listed on the BitMart cryptocurrency exchange on Thursday.

Neom Coin will be used in future smart cities that will not be compatible with traditional currency or wealth management, according to the company.

“Everyone is familiar with smartphones, smart cars, and smart homes,” the statement said, “but the tech industry is improving, so it’s time to move on to the next round: smart cities and cryptocurrencies for the smart city.”

“Smart cities” are defined as “cities that operate entirely on blockchain technology and artificial intelligence,” according to the statement.

Neom Blockchain Technologies is a next-generation technology platform that provides blockchain-based solutions, according to the statement.

The firm’s Graphene Blockchain network allows migrant workers, who are “both the biggest hidden power and one of the biggest problems in the global economy,” to send money to their families in seconds with no commission.

Migrant workers spent (dollar)25 billion sending money worth (dollar)650 billion to their families last year, according to World Bank figures, the statement stated.

Traditional methods of international money transfer, such as bank transfers and similar third-party applications, are “outdated,” it said, adding that “transfer costs are almost non-existent, and transactions are very fast” in systems built with Blockchain technologies.

Neom Blockchain Technologies plans to provide services in the field of Blockchain and Graphene technologies in smart cities in the Middle East, according to the statement.

“We foresee cooperating with several smart cities based in the Middle East in the first six months of 2022 as a result of our smart city plans and negotiations,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the company also provides services to smart cities in the field of graphene, in addition to blockchain technologies.

“Graphene can be used in many areas such as food logistics, supply chain, solar cell production, wearable electronic devices, health, electricity and electronics sector, defense industry, aviation, energy production, and electrochemistry, it can change the world,” it added.