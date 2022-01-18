The dates that all Americans should keep in mind as their (dollar)1,657 social security payments arrive in their accounts.

The dates that all Americans should be aware of as their social security payments of (dollar)1,657 arrive in their accounts

MILLIONS of seniors will receive average social security payments of $1,657 in the coming days.

The 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase will benefit retirees across the country.

The increase took effect on January 1st, as consumer prices continue to rise to new highs.

The COLA is calculated using data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which tracks price changes for common goods and services.

The average monthly benefit for retired workers will increase by (dollar)92, bringing it to (dollar)1,657 from (dollar)1,565.

Those born between the 11th and the 20th of the month will be paid on January 19.

Those born on or after January 20 will receive checks on January 26.

The next checks will be mailed on Wednesday, February 9 to retirees born between the first and tenth of the month.

Social security payments will be sent on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month throughout the year.

The average monthly payment for couples will increase by (dollar)154 from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

Employees who are disabled will see their monthly pay rise to (dollar)1,358 from (dollar)1,252.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have been mailed to Social Security recipients by now.

Americans should wait three additional mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration if they do not receive their payment on the expected date.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) allows beneficiaries to receive their benefits in monthly installments, and seniors cannot take a lump sum payment.

Retirees who have a private retirement savings account, such as a 401(k), can, however, withdraw more money if they wish.

The increase of 5.9% is the highest in nearly 40 years.

Benefits only increased by 1.3 percent last year.

In 2009, benefits increased by 5.8%, but there was no adjustment in subsequent years.

The My Social Security website allows Americans to estimate how much they are likely to receive.

Some recipients are already concerned that, despite the cash boost, the payments will fall short of covering inflationary costs.

Between November 2020 and November 2021, inflation increased by 6.8%.

“Ya, I got a whole $30 raise that will help with the cost of everything rising lol,” one person tweeted.

“My Social Security only increased by (dollar)52, which isn’t even enough to cover my gas bill,” one person said.

Despite the increase, some retirees believe they will be unable to cover Medicare costs.

