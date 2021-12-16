The deadline for (dollar)1,400 plus-up stimulus checks is in 2 WEEKS – find out if you qualify NOW.

The deadline for (dollar)1,400 plus-up stimulus checks is in TWO WEEKS – find out if you qualify NOW.

Americans have only two weeks to claim up to $1,400 in plus-up payments.

The stimulus checks will continue to be sent to households until December 31, according to IRS officials.

The plus-up payment is available to Americans whose income was lower in 2020 than in 2019.

According to Marca, stimulus checks may have been issued based on an outdated tax return.

Taxpayers who anticipate receiving additional funds should file their returns by this Friday, December 17th, as returns normally take two weeks to process.

The IRS’ Get My Payment Tool allows Americans to check the status of their stimulus checks.

The total number of plus-up payments sent out is unknown.

Around 900,000 “plus-up” payments worth over (dollar)1.6 billion were sent out by the IRS in July.

Between late spring and July, approximately nine million payments totaling (dollar)18.5 billion were sent.

Even though a fourth round of stimulus checks appears unlikely, households are still receiving plus-up payments.

Cities and states across the country, on the other hand, are extending a helping hand to cash-strapped citizens.

In 2022, parents in Fort Bend County, Texas, are being encouraged to apply for a monthly stimulus payment program worth up to (dollar)4,500.

According to ABC13, approximately 700 child care vouchers have been distributed so far, but more than (dollar)1 million remains to be distributed.

The county is providing (dollar)500 per child through the program, and families can use the voucher for up to three children, resulting in a monthly payment of (dollar)1,500.

The voucher can be renewed for up to three months, so families with three children could receive a total of (dollar)4,500 in child care assistance.

Millions of Americans have received stimulus checks from the Golden State.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, around nine million checks are expected to be issued in total.

The most recent batch of checks was mailed out on December 13, and payments worth between (dollar)600 and $1100 are expected by January 21.

Governor Janet Mills of Maine announced last month that more than 500,000 residents will receive a (dollar)285 relief payment.

To be eligible for the check, single taxpayers must earn less than (dollar)75,000.

Joint filers must have a combined income of less than (dollar)150,000.

According to AS, checks will be sent in batches and will arrive by December 31.

Seattle residents had until November 15 to apply for up to (dollar)3,000 in stimulus payments.

Approximately (dollar)16 million will be spent on…

