The deadline to extend (dollar)300 payments into 2022 by the IRS is in FOUR DAYS – see if you qualify.

Congress must make a decision by December 28, while families fight for another year of (dollar)300 monthly payments.

CTC is set to expire on December 31, and the IRS has already begun shutting it down.

Families had received their last payment on December 17, and many parents are unsure if they will receive any more.

President Joe Biden signed the (dollar)1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law in March, allowing families who qualify to receive (dollar)300 per month per child starting in 2021.

However, the relief was only supposed to last until the end of 2021.

Democrats are pushing for CTC payments to be renewed in 2022, but West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is opposed.

The IRS has set a deadline of mid-January to pass a package that will ensure on-time payments.

If the Build Back Better bill passes, fewer families will receive monthly payments in the coming year.

Only joint filers who earn less than (dollar)150,000 and heads of households who earn less than (dollar)112,500 will receive a check.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our child tax credit live blog…

Parents of children under the age of six have received a monthly check of up to (dollar)300 per child, and parents of children aged six to seventeen have received a monthly check of up to (dollar)250 per child.

The checks only cover half of the enhanced credit; the remaining half will be received when families file their 2021 tax returns this year.

Each younger child is eligible for a credit of up to (dollar)3,600, while each older child is eligible for a credit of up to (dollar)3,000.

Parents used to be able to claim up to (dollar)2,000 in CTC for each child under the age of 17 on their tax returns.

This year, however, more people are eligible because the credit is now refundable.

Previously, the CTC was only partially refundable, making it ineligible for those with incomes below a certain threshold.

26 million more children are now eligible for the full credits.

