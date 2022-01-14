The deadline to file your taxes with the IRS is EARLY this year, compared to the 2021 deadline – here’s when your refund will arrive.

The deadline to file your taxes with the IRS is EARLY this year compared to the date in 2021 – here’s when your refund will arrive.

Taxpayers should be aware of the IRS’ filing deadline this year as the yearly tax season approaches.

Due to the ongoing Covid outbreak, the IRS has warned that refunds for the upcoming 2022 filing season will be delayed significantly.

On Wednesday, Erin M Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, delivered an annual report to Congress identifying the most serious issue confronting American taxpayers.

The critical issue, according to the annual report, is significant delays in processing tax returns and tax refunds.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat the year 2021 in tax administration,” the taxpayer advocate wrote in her report.

“There was no shortage of taxpayer issues in 2021,” she added.

“While my report focuses primarily on the issues of 2021, I am extremely concerned about the upcoming filing season,” Collins said.

“The IRS’ Kryptonite is paper, and the agency is still buried in it.”

The announcement comes as the IRS prepares to accept a new round of individual tax filings on January 24.

For most taxpayers, the April 18 deadline will be reinstated.

Because of Patriots’ Day celebrations in those states, taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19, 2022.

Because of the pandemic, the IRS has given taxpayers more time to file in the last two years, setting Tax Day on May 17 in 2021 and July 15 in 2020.

The IRS says that if you file your return electronically and choose direct deposit, you should receive it within 21 days – assuming there are no issues with your return.

The IRS has issued a warning to filers regarding two letters that must be kept on hand.

In the coming days and weeks, households should look for Letter 6475, “Your Third Economic Impact Payment,” according to the agency.

“These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their 2021 federal tax return,” it said in a statement.

The letter specifies the amount of stimulus money you received in 2021, as well as any “plus-up” payments.

The letter should be sent to 36 million families.

The IRS began sending letter “6419” (for the child tax credit) in December and will continue to do so throughout this month.

The letter is expected to be delivered in an envelope labeled “Important Tax Document.”

This letter contains crucial information about the number of children who are eligible for tax credits and the total amount of tax credits that will be paid out in 2021.

Failure to file your taxes without the letters, according to experts, could result in a delay.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.