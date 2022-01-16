The disappearance of a Paisley teen has prompted a police appeal for information on his whereabouts.

A police appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing Paisley teenager has sparked.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing in Paisley.

Bailey Cantwell was last seen in Paisley town centre around 9.55 p.m. on Friday (January 14).

He stands around 5ft 8in tall, has a slim build, short brown hair, a fair complexion, and freckles.

He had on a dark blue puffer jacket and a black top when he was last seen.

He had a black Armani bag on his shoulder.

Bailey is a regular visitor to the Falkirk and Stirling areas.

Anyone with information about Bailey’s whereabouts should call Police Scotland on 101 and reference incident 1207 from January 16, 2022.

