The (dollar)1,657 COLA payment from Social Security is due TOMORROW – here’s how to make sure it arrives on time.

ON WEDNESDAY, SOCIAL SECURITY claimants will begin receiving their boosted checks.

In 2022, the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will increase to 5.9%, affecting 64 million claimants.

This figure takes into account inflation, which has risen sharply in recent months as a result of increased consumer demand.

The COLA is calculated using data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which tracks changes in the cost of everyday items.

As a result, the average Social Security benefit in 2022 will increase by (dollar)92, from $1,565 to $1,657 per month.

Moreover, in 2022, the maximum Social Security benefit will be (dollar)4,194.

You must earn six-figure sums throughout your career, work for at least 35 years, and file your claim late to receive the maximum Social Security benefit.

The new Social Security benefits will begin on the second Wednesday of each month for those with birthdays between January 1 and October 10.

Those with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th get their benefits on the third Wednesday of the month, while those with birthdays between the 21st and the 31st get their checks on the fourth Wednesday.

Claimants will get their Social Security checks on January 12, January 19, and January 26 this month.

However, keep in mind that there could be a variety of reasons why your Social Security check doesn’t arrive on time every month.

The most likely cause of monthly benefit delays, according to experts, was office delays.

Your checks may be delayed if the office encounters an influx of something that causes a processing slowdown.

Naturally, you have no control over this.

Make sure your banking and address information is up to date to avoid delays.

Changing your information, on the other hand, is a piece of cake.

Sign into your account after you’ve moved or changed your bank information.

You can update your banking information under the “Benefits and Payment Details” section, and you can update your address under “Update Contact Information.”

Keep in mind that if the holiday schedule in a particular month has an impact on Social Security payment dates, those dates may change.

Because of the holiday schedule, SSI claimants received two checks last month.

SSI claimants typically receive their payments on the first of every month.

They won’t get another check until February 1 in this case.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is in charge of SSI…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.