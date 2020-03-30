The Dutch often adhered to the corona measures this weekend NOW

After last week’s crowded beaches and ditto parks, many Dutch people seem to have adhered to the corona measures this weekend. However, the police had to issue a receipt here and there.

In The Hague, the police issued dozens of fines this weekend to people who did not comply with the measures against the spread of the corona virus. However, the police of The Hague Unit also found that most people on the street neatly followed the measures imposed by the government.

Agents and enforcers had to talk to a number of people who did not keep to the agreements. the police also deployed a drone with a built-in speaker on a spot several times on Saturday to address the audience present. When a few broke the rules tens after the warnings, the police issued fines.

Whether this image is also shared nationally by the police, the spokesman for the police force could not yet say. Many units only come with numbers on Monday.

“Yesterday went well, even better today”

“Yesterday, the call to stay at home as much as possible was answered, today it was even better,” said Jan van Zanen, the mayor of Utrecht and chairman of the Utrecht Safety Region on Sunday. AD. According to him, it was “manageable and peaceful” in the region. Surveillance officers in the region also announced on social media that the vast majority of people complied with the rules.

Nevertheless, a few dozen holidaymakers were also sent a ticket in the province of Utrecht this weekend because they ignored the ban on gathering. Fines were issued, among other things, for ignoring signs, barriers or directions from traffic controllers. To keep visitors out, parking spaces were closed at the Soester Dunes and the Pyramid of Austerlitz, among others.

It was also busy in some places in the city of Utrecht. For example, several young people were fined for being in closed sports parks.

Collaboration can lead to a fine of up to 400 euros

Last Monday, the cabinet announced stricter measures to counter crowds in public space. If three or more people keep less than 1.5 meters from each other and do not form a family, this can lead to a fine of up to 400 euros.

Mayors were given the opportunity to act more quickly and easily through an emergency ordinance. Specific locations, such as beaches, parks and campsites, can therefore be closed quickly.

Follow the latest developments around the virus in our live blog.