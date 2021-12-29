The DWP should stop destroying records so that errors can be corrected, according to a former pensions minister.

The DWP should stop destroying records so that mistakes can be corrected, according to a former pensions minister.

Baroness Altmann wants records to be kept for longer so that families can receive up to £1 billion in underpaid pensions.

“Unfortunately, unless pension records are kept for a long time, it will be impossible to ascertain or correct past errors, and people will be severely disadvantaged if their pension payments are found to be incorrect,” Conservative peer Baroness Altmann said.

Due to data protection, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) usually destroys records four years after a pensioner’s death.

Given the length of time it takes to discover payment errors, it’s highly likely that some people will die without ever knowing what they were owed.

It’s possible that their surviving families would benefit financially if records were kept for a longer period of time.

According to the DWP, about 134,000 people have had their state pensions underpaid by £1 billion.

The vast majority of those affected are women who, even if they did not make enough national insurance contributions in their own right, should have had their pensions topped up when their husband retired.

Nearly 40,000 pensioners may have died without knowing they were owed thousands of pounds, according to a National Audit Office (NAO) investigation earlier this year.

“The [DWP] may find it especially difficult to correct underpayments of pensioners who have died,” the NAO said.

It doesn’t know how many deceased pensioners were underpaid because it doesn’t keep records for more than four years after a pensioner’s death, and if married, their spouse’s death, for data protection reasons.”

“It is absolutely vital that the DWP keep pension records for far longer than four years,” Baroness Altmann told me.

The DWP administration systems are not yet keeping accurate records for people’s state pension entitlements, as we recently learned.

“These can go back far longer than four years, and the government is currently investigating and reimbursing lost payments for state pension errors that date back to 2007.”

