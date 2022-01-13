The EBRD’s business plan for 2021 includes a new level of green financing.

Green%20financing%20accounted%20for%2051%%20of%20the%20bank%20total%20volume%20of%20(dollar)12B%20last%20year.

The%20European%20Bank%20for%20Reconstruction%20and%20Development%20(EBRD)%20has%20committed%20%E2%82%AC5.4%20billion%20((dollar)6.1%20billion)%20in%20green%20financing%20in%202021,%20accounting%20for%20a%20record%202051%%20of%20the%20bank%27s

The%20bank%20said%20in%20a%20statement%20issued%20on%20Thursday%20that%20this%20represented%20a%20%22significant%20increase%22%20from%20the%20bank%20previous%20share%20of%20total%20financing%20of%2029%%20in%202020.

The EBRD has announced “plans to support the transition to a low-carbon economy in its regions by doubling private-sector climate financing mobilization by 2025,” with the goal of making the majority of its investments green by 2025.

The bank announced in November that it would invest an additional €2 billion ((dollar)2.2 billion) in green urban infrastructure over the next two years.

“A key element in the 2021 green finance record was the EBRD’s second highest overall annual business volume ever,” according to the statement.

The total number of EBRD projects increased by four percentage points to 413 in 2021, up from 411 in 2020, while private sector investment increased by four percentage points to 76 percent.

The EBRD is owned by 71 countries, the European Union, and the European Investment Bank.