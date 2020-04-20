The ECB wants to create a bad bank in the Eurozone, but Brussels is opposed, according to “Financial Times”

Senior officials of the European Central Bank (ECB) have maintained contacts with their counterparts in Brussels with the aim of establishing a bad bank in the euro area that allows the release of the balance sheets of the region’s banks of billions of toxic credits that the entities they still accumulate since the financial crisis of 2008 in anticipation of the impact that the coronavirus pandemic will have on the sector, according to the newspaper “Financial Times”, which indicates that the proposal would have been received coldly by the European Commission.

The ECB’s idea of ​​ridding Eurozone banks of the burden of billions of dubious loans on their balance sheets as a legacy of the 2008 financial crisis before the pandemic re-triggers banks’ defaulted portfolios, hampering banks’ lending capacity at a critical moment, it would face opposition from Brussels, whose officials are reluctant to ignore the rules requiring that state aid can only be received after completing a resolution procedure that imposes losses to shareholders and bondholders of the entities.

In this sense, the newspaper indicates that the idea of ​​the ECB would have been rejected by high officials in Brussels, who argue that there are better ways to tackle the problem of toxic credits, although the sources consulted by the newspaper warned that the talks of high level are still in a very early phase and it is not ruled out that later, in the last phase of the pandemic, they can be resumed.

Italian Andrea Enría, current president of the ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (MUS), who had already proposed the creation of a bad European bank in 2017, when he was still running the European Banking Authority (EBA), would be trying to revive the idea, which At the time it was blocked by the Commission, which alleged problems with state aid, according to sources familiar to the ‘Financial Times’.

In this sense, advocates of the idea of ​​creating a bad bank in the euro zone hope that it is acceptable under public aid rules, proposing that toxic loans have to be sold in the market after a fixed period of time.

At the end of 2019, the volume of non-performing loans (NPLs) of the 121 largest banks in the euro area was around 506,000 million euros, around 3.2% of balance sheets, which represents practically half that of four years ago , although Greek, Cypriot, Portuguese and Italian banks still have NPL ratios above 6%. .