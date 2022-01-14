The economy benefits from a surprise increase in GDP: What does this mean for you?

GDP increases unexpectedly, which is good news for the economy: What does this mean for you?

The British economy grew by 0.9% in November, more than economists expected. I explain how this affects you.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed estimates showing gross domestic product (GDP) was 0.7 percent higher in November than it was in February 2020, surprising economists this week.

Economists predicted only 0.4 percent growth in November, as the Covid Omicron variant wreaked havoc on businesses due to staffing shortages.

Markets are now concerned that this will dampen GDP growth in December and into this month.

But, as I explain, what does any of this mean to the average man, woman, child, or passer-by?

GDP, or gross domestic product, is a broad measure of a country’s economic size.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) calculates GDP in the United Kingdom by gathering data from thousands of British businesses and estimating it.

It’s difficult to get an exact figure because there are three ways to calculate GDP.

In general, it can be calculated by adding up the total value of goods and services produced in the UK, as well as everyone’s income and expenditures.

Because there is never enough data to build a 100 percent complete picture of the economy, the ONS notes that these are three methods to estimate the same thing and that different results may emerge.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) surprised forecasters today by revealing that GDP grew by 0.9% in November 2021, surpassing its pre-Covid-19 pandemic level by 0.7% for the first time.

After a weak 0.1 percent increase in October, consensus expectations were for a much more modest rise of 0.4 percent.

“The data suggests that the UK economy is running hotter than many think,” said Adrian Lowery, personal finance expert at investing platform Bestinvest.

Various economic and societal factors can influence GDP and the financial health of a country.

Christmas shopping, for example, boosted spending during the winter months, contributing to the increase in GDP.

An economy can be impacted by negative events as well.

Coronavirus, for example, has remained a mystery.

