the economy rescue plan is well operational

The number of people who benefit from the rescue plan led by Gérald Darmanin (photo) and Bruno Le Maire is already impressive. As of April 3, 70,000 businesses have applied for a bank loan, for a total of 10 billion euros.

From his first intervention on March 12, Emmanuel Macron had announced the color. France would not leave anyone by the side of the road because of the coronavirus falling on France – more widely in the world – which would force the authorities to close businesses and confine the population. According to the head of state, not an employee would be dismissed, not a company would go bankrupt, not a self-employed person would shut down. The Republic would help everyone, “Whatever it costs”.

In the process, each minister presented his part of this unprecedented economic rescue plan. Bruno Le Maire very quickly released an envelope of 300 billion euros of public guarantee for the bank loans that the entrepreneurs were going to ask for and set up a device for deferring rents or energy bills of the most in difficulty … “We do not set any limits, neither financial nor ideological, to avoid the collapse of the economy”