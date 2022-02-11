The ERC’s new mortgage repayment guarantee is a welcome improvement in the area of equity release.

One of the reasons why equity release is such a touchy subject is because of the ramifications for extended families.

The apparent lack of flexibility has been one of the most common criticisms leveled at equity release on a regular basis.

A quick look at the Financial Ombudsman Service’s website reveals a complaint filed by Rhys and Delyth, who wanted to move closer to their family.

Their lender informed them that they would be charged a £30,000 early repayment fee because they were paying off their lifetime mortgage early.

The charge seemed unjust and excessive to Rhys and Delyth.

They claimed they had to relocate due to Rhys’ deteriorating health, and Delyth felt she couldn’t manage without help.

The FOS took a look at the mortgage contract.

It stated that the fee would be waived if both customers – who had a joint mortgage – needed to relocate due to the need for full-time care.

That was not the case in this instance.

Delyth was able to care for herself, and Rhys was able to perform a variety of daily activities without assistance, according to medical evidence.

They were satisfied that they were informed about the early repayment charge before taking out the loan.

Despite the FOS adjudicator’s “sympathy” for Rhys and Delyth’s situation, the lender was ultimately found to be correct in applying the charge.

This case study highlights a major concern for those considering a long-term loan.

Yes, taking one now might be the best decision for the near future; home improvements, paying off the rest of the mortgage, even passing on a cash lump sum to children or grandchildren so you can watch them enjoy it or take their first step onto the property ladder.

But none of us has the ability to see into the future.

Many lifetime mortgages allow for the waiver of early repayment penalties in certain circumstances, such as one or both partners entering full-time care or dying.

However, there is a ray of hope for those who experience a change in circumstances that do not fit within these parameters.

While it isn’t a complete solution, the Equity Release Council has confirmed that borrowers who take out a lifetime mortgage from one of its members on or after March 28 will be eligible.

