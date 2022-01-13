The EU has blocked a $2.2 billion merger between Hyundai and Daewoo in the shipbuilding industry.

‘A merger would have resulted in fewer suppliers and higher prices for large LNG-transporting vessels,’ says an official.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The European Commission said on Thursday that it had blocked a (dollar)2 billion shipbuilding merger between Hyundai and Daewoo.

According to an EU Commission statement, “the merger between the two South Korean shipbuilders would have created a dominant position for the new merged company and reduced competition in the worldwide market for the construction of large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.”

Large LNG vessels are critical in the LNG supply chain and enable its transportation around the world, according to European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy.

“LNG contributes to the diversification of Europe’s energy sources and, as a result, improves energy security,” she said, claiming that the merger would have resulted in a monopoly in the global market for the construction of large LNG vessels, which are in high demand from European carriers.

“We prohibited the merger because no remedies were submitted, which would have resulted in fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG,” she explained.

The acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd by Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, which was first announced in 2019, would have created the world’s largest shipbuilder with a market share of more than 60%.

According to the statement, the global market for the construction of large LNG carriers has reached €40 billion ((dollar)45.9 billion) in the last five years, with European customers accounting for nearly half of all orders.