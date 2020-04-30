The Euribor will close April with a strong rebound, up to an average monthly rate of -0.106%

The twelve-month Euribor, the most widely used indicator in Spain for calculating mortgages, is expected to close April with a strong rebound, reaching its average monthly rate at -0.106%, compared to -0.266% in March. If this rise is finally confirmed -something that the Bank of Spain will do in the coming days-, the mortgage payments will be increased, since the Euribor will be higher than the one it marked a year ago, in April 2019, when it stood at -0.112%.

However, that increase would be very slight, of about three euros per year in an average mortgage of 100,000 euros with a repayment term of 25 years.

As the experts explain, the Euribor has been going up for months, although the rebounds have accelerated with the new stimulus measures adopted by the European Central Bank (ECB) to face the strong recession in Europe as a consequence of the coronavirus.

Just today, the ECB will hold a new rate meeting, in which investors await further action.

However, the expectation that the agency will not raise interest rates for a fairly long period of time, also encourages the Euribor to accelerate its escalation.

According to market data, the Euribor stood at a daily rate of -0.053% on April 22, which has approached positive rates.

The indicator has not been trading positively for more than four years. .