The Eurogroup fails to agree on new measures to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus

The meeting of the ministers of Economy and Finance of the Eurozone (Eurogroup) has ended without agreement after sixteen hours of negotiation and the meeting will be repeated this Thursday in a new attempt to unlock a package of economic measures to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic .

This was announced by the president of the Eurogroup, Mário Centeno, in a message that he shared on the social network Twitter. “After 16 hours of discussions we have reached an agreement but we have not reached it. I suspend the Eurogroup and we will continue tomorrow, Thursday,” he wrote.

“My goal remains the same: a strong network for the EU against the effects of Covid-10 to protect workers, companies and countries and commit to a large recovery plan,” added the Portuguese. .