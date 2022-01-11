The European stock market closes with the Federal Reserve sounding more hawkish.

The European stock market closes with the Federal Reserve sounding hawkish.

STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of European market capitalization in 17 countries, is down 1.25 percent.

The hawkish tone in the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting sparked a global sell-off, and European stocks ended the day with significant losses.

Most members of the Federal Open Market Committee support continuing with tapering and raising interest rates faster than markets expected, according to the Fed minutes released Wednesday.

The STOXX Europe 600 index, which includes around 90% of the European market capitalization in 17 countries, fell 6.2 points, or 1.25 percent, to end the day at 488.16.

The FTSE 100 index in London fell 66.50 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 7,450.

The DAX 30 in Germany fell 219.7 points, or 1.35 percent, to close at 16,052, while the CAC 40 in France rose 126.7 points, or 1.72 percent, to 7,250.

The FTSE MIB 30 in Italy fell 507 points, or 1.80%, to 27,656, while the IBEX 35 in Spain finished at 8,789.90, down 0.90 points, or 0.1%.