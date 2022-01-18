The European stock market ended the day in the red.

European stocks end the day in the red.

All of the major indices ended the day with losses.

ANKARA

On Tuesday, all of Europe’s major stock markets ended the day in the red.

The STOXX Europe 600 index fell 4.72 points, or 0.97 percent, to 479.79, representing roughly 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries.

The FTSE 100 index in the United Kingdom finished the day at 7,563.55, down 47.68 points, or 0.63 percent, from its previous close.

The DAX 30 in Germany was down 1.01 percent, dropping 148.35 points to 15,883.24.

The CAC 40 index in France fell 0.94 percent, or 67.81 points, to 7,133.83.

The FTSE MIB index in Italy fell 205.28 points, or 0.74 percent, to 27,483.28, while the IBEX 35 index in Spain fell 57.10 points, or 0.65 percent, to 8,781.6.

Concerns about inflation and a faster-than-expected tightening of monetary policy triggered a rapid rise in bond yields on Tuesday, affecting investor risk appetites negatively.

Turkiye’s BIST 100 index also fell 5.08 percent on the day, closing at 1,979.83 points.