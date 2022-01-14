The European stock market ended the week in the red.

All of the major indices ended the week with losses.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The STOXX Europe 600 index, which includes around 90% of the European market’s market capitalization in 17 countries, fell 4.89 points, or 1.01 percent, to 481.16.

The FTSE 100 index in the United Kingdom ended the week at 7,542.95, down 20.9 points or 0.28 percent.

The DAX 30 in Germany fell by 0.93 percent to 15,883.24, losing 148.35 points.

Frances’ CAC 40 fell 0.81 percent, or 58.14 points, to 7,143.

The FTSE MIB in Italy fell 300.49 points, or 1.08 percent, to 27,543.96, while the IBEX 35 in Spain fell 10.30 points, or 0.12%, to 8,806.6.

Due to an increase in cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus, Asian stock markets closed down on Friday.

Meanwhile, Turkiye’s BIST 100 index rose 0.11 percent this week to 2,072.93 points.