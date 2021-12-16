The European stock markets ended the week on a positive note, reversing their previous week’s losses.

On Monday, European stock markets ended the week with a gain, reversing last week’s losses.

The STOXX Europe 600 index rose 5.94 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 468.71, representing approximately 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries.

Last week, it lost 0.27 percent.

The FTSE 100 index in London rose nearly 110 points, or 1.54%, to close at 7,232 points.

It increased by 1.11 percent in the previous week.

The DAX 30 in Germany rose 210 points, or 1.39 percent, to 15,380 points, reversing a weekly loss of 0.57 percent.

After rising 0.38 percent last week, the CAC 40 in France gained 100 points, or 1.48 percent, to 6,865.

After gaining 0.33 percent last week, the FTSE MIB 30 in Italy gained nearly 560 points, or 2.16 percent, to close the day at 26,498.

The IBEX 35 index in Spain had the best day, rising 198 points, or 2.4 percent, to close at 8,439.

Last week, the index fell 1.91%.