The European stock markets ended Thursday with a mixed bag.

The European stock markets ended the day on a mixed note on Thursday.

The IBEX 35 index in Spain has the best performance, rising 0.53 percent.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Thursday, European stock markets were mixed, with the STOXX 600 index and the French stock exchange both losing ground.

The STOXX Europe 600 index fell 0.15 point, or 0.03 percent, to close at 486.05. The index includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries.

The CAC 40 index in France fell 36 points to 7,201, or 0.5 percent.

The FTSE 100 in London, on the other hand, rose 12 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,563, while the DAX 30 in Germany rose 21 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,031.

The FTSE MIB 30 index in Italy rose 130 points, or 0.47 percent, to 27,844.

Spain’s IBEX 35 had the best day, rising 46 points, or 0.53 percent, to 8,816.