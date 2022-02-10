The exact date that IRS tax refunds are due in 2021 has been revealed in the calendar, as well as a warning to set up payment reminders.

The exact date IRS tax refunds are due in 2021 has been revealed in the calendar, as well as a warning to set up payment reminders.

It’s that time of year when taxpayers start gathering the information they’ll need to file their federal tax returns for the year 2021.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has advised filers that filing electronically and using direct deposit will result in faster refunds.

Users can view due dates and actions for each month using the IRS’s online tax calendar.

Filers can also view all events or filter them by depositor, semiweekly deposit, excise, or general event types.

One or two weeks before a form or payment is due, users can have calendar reminders delivered to their email inbox via RSS Feeds.

The deadline for individual tax returns is usually April 15th.

Emancipation Day will be observed in Washington, DC on April 15, 2022, which falls on a Friday.

If the 16th falls on a weekend, as it does this year, the holiday is observed on the following weekday.

In Washington, D.C., Emancipation Day is a public holiday, and government offices are closed.

As a result, the deadline to file individual tax returns and pay taxes is Monday, April 18.

You should have received your W-2 from your employer by now, allowing you to file your taxes on time.

If your employer or former employer has not yet sent you a W-2, contact the human resources department.

The IRS estimates that if you file your return electronically, your refund will arrive in less than three weeks, and even sooner if you choose direct deposit.

If you file a paper return, you can expect a refund to arrive in six to eight weeks.

When you file during tax season, you can expect to wait longer.

If you require a quick refund, file as soon as possible.

