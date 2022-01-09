The exit of Zopa from peer-to-peer lending could spell doom for the industry’s innovation.

Zopa’s exit from peer-to-peer lending could spell doom for the sector’s innovation.

Following Zopa’s announcement last month that it would exit the peer-to-peer (p2p) lending business to focus on banking, headlines speculated on whether this signaled the end of the industry it had pioneered and created.

As a member of the original Zopa team of researchers and entrepreneurs, I’m disappointed by the company’s decision to exit the peer-to-peer lending market.

However, peer-to-peer lending was only a “2,500-year-old new idea.”

People have formed lending and borrowing networks since the dawn of western democracy to provide more equitable means of support and finance between citizens – the alternative in ancient times was borrowing on onerous terms from the aristocracy, with a penalty of slavery for yourself or your family if you defaulted.

My co-author and I discovered evidence that the structure of our financial system has a direct impact on the health and resilience of democracy as a whole while researching and writing our book Crowdfunding And The Democratisation Of Finance.

A financial system based on the idea that stability comes from centralized power and institutions rather than encouraging more diverse and diversified networks is likely to clash with citizens who want more agency and control over their money and what it does.

Zopa used technology and innovation to make peer-to-peer lending “bigger and better” and to offer a genuine alternative to the traditional bank lending model.

However, scaling the business profitably became increasingly difficult in the end.

A full banking license obtained in 2020 provided new avenues for profitability and, ultimately, shareholder returns.

Increased regulatory pressures and uncertainty, as well as the impact of high-profile failures of both p2p lenders and unregulated investments, all contributed to the decision, according to Zopa.

The departure of this and other major players from the sector raises questions for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about whether the response to high-profile but isolated platform failures was proportionate, and what that means for the regulator’s other statutory goal of promoting financial market competition.

P2P lending has vastly expanded since Zopa’s original concept, allowing individuals to invest in a wide variety of assets.

Abundance Investment is my own platform.

