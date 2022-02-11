The Fed is expected to raise rates six times this year, according to SandP.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates six times this year, according to SandP.

During the years 2023 and 2024, another five rate hikes are expected.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to a report released Thursday by SandP Global Ratings, the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates six times this year, beginning in March.

The global rating agency predicts five more rate hikes between 2023 and 2024, with the central bank beginning to shrink its balance sheet in early 2023.

The agency also believes the US economy will continue to grow even as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy.

“We also assume that increased market volatility will not destabilize the economy,” according to the report.

Despite the Fed rate hikes, it expects the US economy to grow at 3.9 percent this year, with only a 10% to 15% chance of a recession, according to the report.

In order to control record-high inflation, markets and investors expect the central bank to raise interest rates faster and higher this year.

According to the Department of Labor, consumer prices in the United States rose 7.5 percent year over year in January, the largest 12-month increase since February 1982.