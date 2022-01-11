The Federal Reserve will use tools, according to Fed Chair Janet Yellen, to avoid higher inflation.

The Federal Reserve will employ tools to avoid higher inflation, according to Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Jerome Powell has promised that inflation will not ‘become entrenched’ in the US economy.

The US Federal Reserve will employ its tools to support the economy and a strong labor market, as well as to “prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched,” according to the bank’s chairman.

In prepared remarks to be delivered at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Jerome Powell said, “Despite the ongoing pandemic, the economy has rapidly gained strength, giving rise to persistent supply and demand imbalances and bottlenecks, and thus to elevated inflation.”

“We all know that high inflation has a cost, especially for those who can’t afford to pay higher prices for necessities like food, housing, and transportation.

In a statement released by the Fed on Monday, he added, “We are strongly committed to achieving our statutory goals of maximum employment and price stability.”

Powell will be confirmed by the Senate later Tuesday after President Joe Biden nominated him to lead the central bank for another four-year term in November.

The Fed is expected to end its asset purchases in March and raise interest rates three times this year, the first of which could happen as soon as March.

Vice Chair Richard H Clarida will resign from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on Friday, two weeks before his term expires, the bank said in a separate statement on Monday.

“Rich’s contributions to our monetary policy discussions, as well as his leadership of the Federal Reserve’s first-ever public review of our monetary policy framework, will have a lasting impact in the field of central banking…

Powell said in a statement, “I will miss his wise counsel and vital insights.”

Clarida’s resignation follows his financial disclosure last month, which revealed that he sold and then repurchased a stock fund just before the Fed announced coronavirus programs to help the economy.