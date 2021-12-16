The final 2021 child tax credit payment will be sent directly to Americans in 2022, so stimulus checks will still be issued.

The final child tax credit payment for 2021 will be sent directly to Americans in 2022, so stimulus checks will still be issued.

STIMULUS checks will be issued until 2022, when the final payment for the 2021 child tax credit is sent directly to Americans today.

Families in the United States may be eligible for a “New Year” stimulus check worth up to $1,400 next year.

Since the COVID-19 Stimulus Package was signed into law in the spring, much-needed relief money has been going out to Americans across the country, thanks to President Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

While calls for a fourth round have been made, it appears unlikely that Congress will pass such a bill anytime soon as the economy recovers from the coronavirus’s devastation.

However, because the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hasn’t finished sending out the third round of Economic Impact Payments, some families may receive a payment in early 2022.

When eligible taxpayers file their 2021 tax returns in the spring of next year, the last batch of checks will be distributed.

Parents of children born in 2021 will be eligible for the funds, but they must first file their taxes.

The third round of direct payments, which were distributed earlier this year, were based on the most recent tax return filed, so no newborns in 2021 would have been eligible.

They would still have to meet the income eligibility requirements, as with previous payments.

Single filers must earn no more than (dollar)75,000 in adjusted gross income per year, while married couples filing jointly must earn no more than (dollar)150,000.

If a single-filer earns more than (dollar)80,000, or a couple filing jointly earns more than (dollar)160, their checks will be reduced or phased out.

The exact number of families who are owed a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check is unknown, but it is thought to be in the millions.

The exact figure will not be known until the total number of births for 2021 is announced.

In 2020, 3.61 million babies were born in the United States, down from 3.75 million in 2019.

If there was a baby boom in 2021, it will not be obvious until the birth rate is known.

During the 2022 tax filing season, taxpayers can claim stimulus checks worth (dollar)1,400 for each taxpayer and (dollar)1,400 for each qualifying dependent, as well as Child Tax Credits worth (dollar)3,600 per child.

If you met the requirements but did not receive payment, you have the option to…

