The final California stimulus checks are being mailed out TODAY – will you be eligible for up to $1,100?

The final batch of California stimulus checks is being mailed out today to eligible Americans.

This is part of the Golden State Stimulus II program, which is expected to benefit 9 million Californians.

Between (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 is how much the stimulus payments are worth.

The most recent batch contains 180,000 stimulus checks worth approximately (dollar)127 million.

Zip codes that end in 928-999 will receive these.

The goal of stimulus checks is to help low-income families affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has approved about (dollar)12 billion in Covid relief.

Payments under the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) program began in October 2021 and will continue until January 11, 2022.

Your zip code will determine when your paper checks will arrive.

A paper check could take up to three weeks to arrive, according to the tax board.

Between September 1, 2021, and October 31, 2021, most direct deposit stimulus payments were made.

To qualify, you must have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of (dollar)1 to (dollar)75,000 dollars.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and gains on the sale of real estate are all included in the income section of CA AGI.

You will not receive a payment if Social Security is your only source of income.

Some Social Security recipients may be eligible if they have other sources of income, such as those listed above.

You must also be a California resident and have filed your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021 to be eligible.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB), 8.5 million GSS II payments have been issued so far.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, stimulus payments will not be offset by debts owed to the Franchise Tax Board or other government agencies.

Orders for child support, spousal support, family support, or criminal restitution to victims are the only exceptions.

Contact your financial institution if you believe your Golden State Stimulus payment was levied or frozen in error.

Keep in mind that the Golden State Stimulus differs from the federal stimulus payment.

Following this round of stimulus in California, another round could be on the way in 2022, courtesy of (dollar)31 billion in surplus funds.

