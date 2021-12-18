The final (dollar)300 child tax credit payments will be issued in TWO DAYS, with a (dollar)1,800 check arriving in 2022 – who is eligible?

Final (dollar)300 child tax credit payments will be made in TWO DAYS, with a (dollar)1,800 check arriving in 2022 – who is eligible?

In 2021, there will be one final advance child tax credit payment, and the (dollar)300 payment is expected to arrive this week, just in time for the holidays.

Following the December 15 payment, eligible parents can look forward to a large check in 2022, when the other half of the child tax credit is distributed to American parents during tax season.

Since the payments began in July, eligible Americans have received up to (dollar)300 per child per month.

Families with children aged six and under received (dollar)300 under the American Rescue Plan, while those with children aged six to seventeen received (dollar)250.

A one-time payment of (dollar)500 was given to college students between the ages of 18 and 24.

Payments of the child tax credit are available to taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of:

Your amount is reduced by (dollar)50 for every (dollar)1,000 of income over the phase-out level.

If you’re not sure if you qualify, you can use the IRS’s online tool.

You can also use the tool to claim any stimulus checks that you may be due.

It’s also worth noting that if you received payments that you later found out you didn’t qualify for due to a change in employment, you may be required to repay the IRS in 2022.

Advance payments will be deducted from the credit you can claim on your 2021 tax return if you received them.

Families who received the full amount of the advance child tax credit will be eligible for the remaining (dollar)1800 credit when they file their taxes next year.

The IRS will send Letter 6419 in January 2022, detailing the total amount of advance child tax credit payments that taxpayers received in 2021.

Some families may have chosen to forego advance payments earlier in the year, resulting in a tax refund of up to (dollar)3,600 per child.

The tax credit will also be available to parents who are expecting a child in December.

