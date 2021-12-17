The final (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 stimulus payments are being sent out today, which is a pleasant surprise.

Final (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 stimulus payments are being sent out today, causing a surprise Golden State stimulus check deadline.

Starting today, the final batch of Golden State Stimulus checks will be mailed out.

For some California residents, the unexpected payments could be worth up to (dollar)1,100.

The stimulus checks will be distributed to eligible California residents as part of the state’s latest round of aid.

About 803,000 checks will be mailed out in this final batch of payments, which will continue until December 31.

The Golden State Stimulus II payments, which are part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s (dollar)12 billion in Covid aid, are intended to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The expanded program, which comes as a follow-up to the original Golden State Stimulus payments made earlier this year, will benefit approximately 9 million California residents.

Payments for the Golden State Stimulus II have been mailed out by zip code.

All checks have been mailed to those who live in zip codes ending in 045-584 at this time.

Residents of zip codes ending in 720-927 should expect their checks any day now, as they were supposed to arrive between December 13, 2021, and December 21, 2021.

Your check will be mailed between December 27, 2021, and January 11, 2022, if your zip code ends in 928-999.

Depending on your eligibility, the payments could be worth (dollar)600 or (dollar)1,100.

Residents of California are eligible for the most recent round of aid if they:

If you were eligible for the first round of payments, you might be eligible for the Golden State Stimulus II as well.

If you’re not sure if you qualify, go to the California Franchise Tax Board’s website, which has a tool that residents can use to estimate how much their stimulus check will be.

If you haven’t received a check but believe you are eligible for assistance, we’ll tell you what you need to do now to get your money.

