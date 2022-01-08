The final round of (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 California payments will be sent out in three days, raising concerns about the stimulus.

The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) said earlier this week that eligible Americans can expect relief money by January 11.

Californians are currently receiving over 180,000 stimulus checks worth about (dollar)127 million.

The checks are part of the final round of Golden State Stimulus II payments and are worth up to (dollar)1,100 each.

The stimulus checks are intended to help low-income families who have been affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

About (dollar)12 billion in Covid relief was approved by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Payments under the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) began in October 2021 and will run until January 11, 2022.

The checks were mailed out based on the zip code.

On December 27, 2021, the final round of checks was mailed to qualifying residents who live in a zip code ending in 928-999.

Those who receive a paper check should expect it to take up to three weeks to arrive after it is sent, according to the tax board.

To be eligible, you must have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of (dollar)1 to (dollar)75,000 dollars.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and gains on the sale of a property are all included in the income section of CA AGI.

You will not receive a payment if Social Security is your only source of income.

Some Social Security recipients may be eligible if they also have the other sources of income listed above.

You must also be a legal resident of California and have filed your 2020 tax returns by October 15, 2021.

The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) claims to have issued 8.5 million GSS II payments in total.

The last three digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return were used to send payments.

Some payments may require additional processing time to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Allow up to 60 days after your tax return has been processed if it is processed during or after the scheduled ZIP code payment date.

Until January 11, 2022, the remaining zip codes ending in 928-999 are being mailed.

Between September 1, 2021, and October 31, 2021, the majority of direct deposit stimulus payments were issued.

Allow up to 45 days after your tax return is processed if you filed after September 1, 2021.

The FTB says it’s looking into a few tax issues…

