The first booze cruise was on the River Clyde, thanks to Glasgow’s “steamers.”

Back in the 1840s, clever publicans got around the Sunday booze ban by setting up bars on steamboats and going ‘doon the watter,’ which wasn’t exactly banging tunes and a San Antonio sunset.

Glaswegians are known for their passion for a good swally, and our city is home to a world-famous pub and nightclub scene.

It’s no surprise that Rab C Nesbitt’s home can claim to be the birthplace of two alcohol-related ‘creations’ that may surprise many – the booze cruise and the word’steamer.’

While both may conjure up images of a hot summer night in San Antonio, Ibiza, on a crowded party boat with the music pumping, it all started ‘doon the watter’ on the River Clyde.

The growing influence of the Temperance Movement, which reached a climax with the passage of the Forbes-Mackenzie Act in 1853, would affect Glaswegians’ love of drinking as a pastime in the city’s pubs in the 1840s.

The act, which regulated public houses, outlawed the sale of alcohol on Sundays in Scotland, with the exception of hotels and ‘bona fide’ travelers.

Boats were also exempt from the rules, which only applied to vessels close to land, and with this in mind, some astute city publicans saw an opportunity to make a ‘quick buck.’

That is, organizing Sunday boat trips down the Clyde with bars on board to allow thirsty Glaswegians to enjoy a swally without violating the new regulations.

As a result, the ‘booze cruise’ as we know it began, with passengers boarding Clyde steamships and sailing ‘on the water’ to destinations such as Dunoon, Gourock, Rothesay, and Largs.

The afternoon trips on the paddle ships became a hugely popular activity during the 1850s, 1860s, and 1870s because they were the only place locals could get alcohol on a Sunday.

Because the steamers essentially became “floating pubs,” the terms “steamer” and “steaming” were coined among Glasgow’s general population to denote getting drunk.

But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and a new Act of Parliament is required.

