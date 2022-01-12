The first (dollar)1,657 Social Security payments in 2022 will be sent out on Wednesday – here’s how the COLA increased your monthly income.

Your first Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) social security payment will be sent tomorrow if your birthday is before January 10.

Cola payments will be 5.9% higher in 2022 than they were in 2021 starting on Wednesday.

This increase, which takes effect on January 1, comes after the largest cost-of-living adjustment since 1982, with retirees seeing a (dollar)92 increase.

Retired workers’ monthly checks will now increase from $1,565 to $1,657.

Payments will be sent out in three waves, according to the recipient’s birth date, to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

Social Security benefits will be paid tomorrow, January 12, to anyone born between the 1st and 10th of their birth month.

Payments will be made on the third Wednesday of the month, January 19, to recipients born between the 11th and the 20th of the month.

Finally, those born on or after the 21st of the month will receive their benefits on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

It’s the 26th of the month this month.

Retired workers’ spouses will see a (dollar)47 increase in their payments, bringing the average payment up to (dollar)841.

Employees with disabilities will save an average of (dollar)75 per month as their pay rises to (dollar)1,358 per month from (dollar)1,253.

Meanwhile, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will increase this month.

Following an increase in average wages, this will increase from (dollar)142,800 to (dollar)147,000.

This means that people who earn a lot of money will pay a higher tax rate.

