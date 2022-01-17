The following is a list of companies in the United States that have four-day work weeks, some of which are currently hiring.

List of companies in the United States that have four-day work weeks, some of which are currently hiring.

GETTING BLESSED WITH A THREE-DAY WEEKEND isn’t something that many people are accustomed to– but it may start to become more common in the near future.

After a three-month trial, one company has made a four-day workweek permanent.

Bolt, a tech and e-commerce startup, has been valued at (dollar)14 billion.

In a tweet, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Breslow stated that 94% of the company’s employees wanted to keep the four-day workweek.

In addition, 84 percent of those polled said their productivity and work-life balance had improved.

Outside of the United States, major corporations such as Shopify and Microsoft Japan have implemented this work strategy.

In addition, the United Kingdom has a large number of companies that offer four-day workweeks.

However, in addition to Bolt, there are other companies based in the United States or with operations there that have imposed these work schedules.

“Alternating four-day weekends” are available on the design workflow platform.

There are currently no job openings at Abstract.

Four-day, eight-hour shifts with “unlimited” paid time off are available at the early-stage data company.

Currently, there are three job openings at the San Francisco-based firm.

You can control real-life scavenger hunts using the online platform.

GooseChase’s fully remote team in the US, Canada, and Hungary works a 32-hour four-day workweek.

There are two positions available right now.

In 2022, the crowd-funding platform will implement a four-day workweek, according to the company.

Kickstarter, based in Brooklyn, New York, currently has four job openings.

Since its inception in 2016, the software company has offered a four-day work week.

Currently, there is only one job opening.

With its four-day workweek, the content marketing firm offers a completely remote job.

Right now, Nectafy is only hiring for one position.

Employees at the software company work a four-day, 36-hour workweek.

However, at this time, the company is not hiring.

Starship, a company that specializes in health savings accounts and finance, announced that it will transition to a four-day workweek in 2022.

The company, which is based in New York, is currently hiring for four positions.

The Financial Diet, a money website, switched to a four-day workweek in 2021.

In a tweet, CEO Chelsea Fagan stated that employees are happier and that the company would never return to its previous hours.

At this time, the company has no job openings.

The outdoor technology company understands the rest of the world’s dislike for Mondays.

In fact, unless there is a major customer or company event, they ask their employees to take off most Mondays.

Wanderlust currently has no open positions.

When it comes to software development, the company is adaptable…

