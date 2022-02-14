The former chairman of Turkish Airlines has been named CEO of Air India.

Tata Sons says Ilker Ayci will start his new job in April.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Tata Sons announced on Monday that Ilker Ayci, the former chairman of Turkish Airlines, has been named the new CEO of Air India, India’s national carrier.

According to the company, Ayci will take over his duties on April 1st.

“We will use Air India’s strong heritage, working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the Tata Group’s leadership, to make it one of the best airlines in the world, with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” Ayci said.

From April 2015 to January 2022, he served as the chairman of Turkiye’s national flag carrier.

Ayci received her bachelor’s degree in political science and public administration from Bilkent University in 1994.

Ayci earned his master’s degree in international relations at Istanbul’s Marmara University in 1997, following a research stay on political science at Leeds University in the United Kingdom in 1995.

In 1932, the Tata Group founded Tata Airlines, which was later renamed Air India.

The Tata Group recently acquired Air India from the government.