The four things you need to know before filing for Social Security benefits, as 60 million Americans seek the money.

The four things you need to know before filing for Social Security benefits, as 60 million Americans prepare to receive the money.

AMERICANS should be aware of the various kinds of social security benefits to which they may be entitled.

It comes at a time when millions of retirees are expected to receive payments totaling around (dollar)1,657 on average.

Americans may be eligible for a variety of different social security benefits.

According to GoBankingRate, retirement benefits are only available to Americans who are at least 62 years old and have worked and paid into the system for at least 10 years.

Employee contributions and pre-retirement pay are used to calculate benefits.

However, retirement income is not supposed to be a senior’s primary source of income.

When people reach the age of 65 or 67, they may be eligible for additional retirement benefits.

Retirees should use the Social Security Administration’s calculator to figure out how much they’ll get.

There are also benefits available to disabled Americans who are unable to work.

To be eligible for benefits, claimants must have worked for a certain number of years, and the amount they receive is determined by their age and salary.

Survivor benefits may be available for widows, widowers, and divorced spouses.

Beneficiaries’ payouts are determined by the worker’s age at the time of death, their salary, and the ages of their survivors.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are also available to Americans who do not earn enough money.

Adults with disabilities, children with disabilities, and seniors aged 65 and up are all eligible to apply for the benefit.

When benefits are distributed, the amount that is given out is determined by their sources of income.

Today is the day that millions of seniors will receive their January social security payment.

Retired workers will see a (dollar)92 increase in their monthly benefit, bringing it up to (dollar)1,657 from (dollar)1,565.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase of 5.9% is responsible for the boost.

Those born between January 20 and January 26 can expect their payments on January 26.

The next checks will be mailed on Wednesday, February 9 to retirees born between the first and tenth of the month.

This year, the maximum social security benefit is (dollar)4,194.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have arrived in the mail by now for Social Security recipients.

Americans should wait three additional mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration if they have not received their payment on the expected date.

According to the SSA, beneficiaries receive their payments on a monthly basis, and seniors cannot withdraw their money in one lump sum.

Retirees with a separate private retirement savings account, such as a 401(k), can, however, withdraw more money if they wish.