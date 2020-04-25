The Future of Technology in the Automotive Industry

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Driving and parking are not the only things that cars tend to do nowadays. Just like a mobile phone does many other things than making phone calls, technology has enlightened the automotive industry with its magic. If we look back to ten years, we can see that the automotive industry has advanced a lot as numerous technology companies are paying their attention in this industry. With the helping hand of technology companies, we are having the most advanced, safest, and comfortable vehicles in this era. There are a lot of advancements that we can see in today’s vehicles, such as emergency braking capabilities, top-notch fuel efficiency, autonomous driving, etc. etc.

Drivers of today are the happiest ones in history. They can get from point A to point B without much effort. Not only this, but the automotive industry is also looking for further technological advancements in the days to come. As a result, we are likely to be connected with the digitized environment in a more efficient way than now. Even buying these vehicles has become so convenient that we only have to head over to the internet, look for a car history checking service, get detailed research, and voila! You get to buy the vehicle that you always wanted to ride.

However, in this article, we are going to demonstrate the most ground-breaking technologies that are supposed to play a significant role in the automotive industry in days to come.

Tesla, an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California, has been producing hybrid and electric cars that come with top-notch fuel efficiency. You have to charge your vehicle for once, and you are ready to have a ride for hundreds of miles. Companies have sold more than two million electric vehicles, and the numbers are rising as the demand for this type of vehicle is increasing every single day. Big fishes like Volvo, General Motors, and Volkswagen have already started producing electric vehicles, and these vehicles are showing promise over the long haul.

Now you can buy hybrid cars at a very low price as companies, including Kia, Toyota, and Hyundai, are unveiling vehicles that come in under the $30,000 mark. By 2030, it is expected that at least 25% of vehicles will turn out to be electric in the United States, and in China, it is expected to cross over 35%. Apart from considering fuel efficiency, make sure to run a quick finance check on your vehicle.

The automotive industry is likely to be ruled by predictive vehicle technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) soon. These technologies will help driving to personalize his or her driving experience. Automating the process of setting up a vehicle has become one of the focus points of automotive companies. These technologies have helped the industry to integrate IoT services in the cars as we can connect our smartphones to our cars and command the vehicle to do things for us.

Companies are integrating sensors into their vehicles with the help of predictive vehicle technology. These sensors indicate the car owner to determine whether or not it needs to go to the mechanic for repair. You can likewise estimate the performance of your vehicle, based on its condition and mileage.

Self-driving technology is another future of technology in the automotive industry as most companies are trying out this feature in their vehicles on open roads currently. Though we are so far away from this top-notch technology, we are likely to see new advancements regarding this feature in the near future. However, there are similar technologies that are grabbing attention in many cars already, such as mapping technology, automatic-braking sensors, adaptive cruise control, motorway lane sensors, self-parking abilities, etc. These are known as driver-assisted technologies.

Google has already shown its magic with the invention of the self-driving pod called Waymo. On the other hand, Local Motors, an American motor vehicle manufacturing company, has also invented an autonomous vehicle. Ford is also planning to show their expertise in the industry by 2021. Not too far, right?

If you are going to buy a previously registered self-driving car, it is recommended to check the history, which means the vehicle is finance free and has no encumbrance record in the revs check system.

There has been a lot of buzz regarding the upcoming car rental service in the industry. This is a service that allows city drivers to engage in a ride-sharing service. You only need a smart device and an app to boast the advantage of this technology. The car will come to pick you up for your transportation of delivery needs. There is no need for any driver’s license for this type of service. It is ultimately known as a driverless Uber service.

The industry has come a far away working on this out-of-box technology. Experts are predicting that within 2025, this service will be live among various countries. This type of service is essential when it comes to deducting mobility services costs, and it is way safer than going with a human driver.

The automotive industry has collaborated with some greatest minds from the tech industry, and both industries are giving birth to newer technologies that human beings could never imagine. These greatest minds are playing an outstanding role in improving the way we operate our vehicles. As the cars are going to be generated on electricity, the carbon emissions are likely to be reduced to a greater extent as many companies are focusing on crafting electric motors currently.

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data also have their helping hands playing roles for the future of technology in the automotive industry. As the vehicles will be invented by integrating these distinct technological features, human beings can make sure that their lives are in safe hands while moving from one place to another.

1. The Fuel Efficiency

2. Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning

3. Autonomous Driving

4. Cars-as-a-Service (CaaS)