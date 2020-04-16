The German state flies to the aid of its flagship Adidas

The sports equipment supplier obtains an emergency loan of 3 billion euros, thanks to the public bank KfW.

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic has not spared German flagships. After world travel leader TUI Adidas had to appeal to the state to avert disaster. The sports equipment supplier has obtained government approval for a 2.4 billion euro loan from the public bank KfW. A consortium of partner private banks (UniCredit, Bank of America, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered Bank) have also pledged to lend 600 million euros.

Cash must allow Nike’s rival to weather the storm: the containment of half the world’s population and the closure of non-food stores have “Serious repercussions” on its turnover (23.6 billion euros in 2019).

Adidas promises to repay as soon as possible, possibly before the July 2021 deadline. As of December 31, the company had net cash of 873 million euros. “The current situation poses a problem