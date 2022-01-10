The Glasgow House of Fraser building is ‘collapsing’ due to water and mold damage.

Water damage and mold have caused the Glasgow House of Fraser building to ‘collapse.’

Water pouring from holes in internal ceilings and mushrooms growing in carpets, according to a whistleblower, the famous Buchanan Street property has been “left to rot.”

Parts of the iconic House of Fraser building on Buchanan Street have been photographed in a shocking state.

The A listed shop has ‘been left to rot,’ according to a whistleblower who claims billionaire House of Fraser bosses are failing to carry out all repairs at the landmark.

Water damage appears to have worsened since then, with parts of ceilings and walls collapsing within meters of high-end designer goods.

Buckets and bins appear to be being used to stop water pouring from holes in internal ceilings in photos circulated online, and there are signs of damp within the Glasgow city centre store.

As a result of the problems, mushrooms have grown in carpets, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

They also claim that a ceiling collapsed next to designer sunglasses, with a reporter being told by a member of staff that the problem had been going on for over four months before finally collapsing last week, raising concerns about the building’s safety.

Other floors of the building appear to have obvious water damage in another image.

“It’s insane they aren’t dealing with the issues,” a staff member said about the building’s state last year.

The building is collapsing, and white mold has been allowed to fester and rot.

“The roof on the fourth floor is noticeably leaking, and the men’s restroom is closed due to a collapsed ceiling.

Where it’s leaking into the third floor, they’ve painted it over.

“The lingerie toilet on level two is closed because the leak that’s causing the mushrooms is coming from there.”

“Just walk around looking up and you’ll notice a lot of damp patches.”

The 350,000 square foot shop, which was bought by controversial Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley in 2018, was first opened in 1849 as the first House of Fraser department store under the name Arthur and Fraser.

It is currently an A-listed protected building, which means it is of “national or international architectural or historical significance,” according to Historic Scotland.

Ashley paid £95 million for the building, which was administered by the Strathclyde Pension Fund.

