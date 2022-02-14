The global markets are starting the week with a lack of risk appetite.

Markets are still focused on Russia-Ukraine tensions.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The increased risk perception in global markets over fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has persisted at the start of the new week.

The diplomatic steps taken over the weekend were insufficient to boost investor confidence following US officials’ statements on Friday regarding the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

President Joe Biden assured Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that the US would “respond swiftly and decisively” to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Biden was thanked for America’s “unwavering support” and invited to visit Ukraine by Zelensky.

Following rising tensions, commodity prices have risen to their highest levels in recent years, with the situation expected to stymie economic recovery.

The likelihood of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 50 basis points in March has weakened as a result of rising inflationary pressures in the US.

Brent oil is trading at (dollar)94.4 per barrel, up 0.5 percent from Friday’s high of (dollar)93.9.

Energy prices, according to analysts, already play a significant role in rising inflation pressures around the world, and increased price volatility in these assets could affect monetary policy uncertainty as well.

The gold ounce price closed Friday at (dollar)1,859, up 1.76 percent, after hitting (dollar)1,865, the highest level since November 2021, as investors sought safe-haven assets in response to rising geopolitical risks.

The price of one ounce of gold fell slightly at the start of the week before stabilizing at (dollar)1,853.

On Friday, the United States’ 10-year bond yield fell 15 basis points to 1.94 percent.

The S&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;

Markets will be watching European Central Bank Governor Christine Lagarde’s speech on Monday in the EU.

Uncertainties about the bank’s monetary policy roadmap remain after the bank’s hawkish stance at its previous monetary policy meeting.

According to analysts, Lagarde’s statements last week shifted away from her hawkish stance.

They also stated that the European Central Banks’ assessments of the possible economic consequences of the Russia-Ukraine crisis will be crucial.

On Friday, all major indices in Europe followed a sales-weighted course.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.