The government has enlisted the help of celebrities to promote a campaign to fill 105,000 vacancies in the health-care sector.

The government has enlisted the help of celebrities to promote a campaign to fill 105,000 care-related job openings.

It comes after the government announced billions of pounds in funding for carers.

A number of reality TV stars, presenters, athletes, and musicians will be involved in the “Made with Care” recruitment campaign, all of whom will be promoting the benefits of working in the care sector.

Christine McGuinness, a reality TV star and autism campaigner who recently fronted a BBC show about her family’s experience with autism, TV presenter and Paralympian Ade Adepitan, rapper and Dancing on Ice 2021 star Lady Leshurr, and author and influencer Toni Tone are among the celebrities who have come together to support the Department for Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) campaign.

The stars have banded together on social media to show that a career in adult social care is “unique.”

The campaign emphasizes the personality and emotional qualities required of carers, which may encourage those who are unsure of their qualifications to apply.

The celebrities have written their own reflections on the qualities, rather than qualifications, required to work as a caregiver, in order to highlight the “extraordinary aspects of the job” that are often overlooked in traditional job advertisements.

With nearly half a million additional job openings in adult social care expected by 2035, the government also announced £5.4 billion in additional funding for social care reform over the next three years, including at least £500 million to support workforce training and development.

This was in addition to the £462.5 million spent on staff recruitment and retention.

“A role in care can provide a truly rewarding and fulfilling career,” said Gillian Keegan, Minister for Care.

“You’ll need patience, empathy, and compassion.”

There is training for everything else.

To get started, you don’t need any qualifications, and there are numerous opportunities for professional development.

"Those who are already employed in adult social care are doing an outstanding job."

