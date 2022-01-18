The government has recommended that retirees who are facing a’minefield’ retirement be given automatic guidance.

The government has recommended that retirees facing a’minefield’ retirement be given automatic guidance.

The Work and Pensions Select Committee has urged the government to do more to improve access to advice for people who are receiving their first retirement income.

MPs have been warned that a lack of guidance for pension savers could be extremely problematic in the coming years, and that the government, as well as regulators, must play a more active role in assisting savers in making better financial decisions.

The Work and Pensions Select Committee has warned that pension freedom rules risk being seen as a failure, after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) admitted that consumers’ pensions are a “minefield” and that they need help.

The committee recommended that the government commit to a trial of automatic Pension Wise guidance appointments for all those taking advantage of their pension freedoms, with a target of at least 60% participation.

Only 14% of defined contribution pension pots are accessed after using Pension Wise, a government service that offers free and unbiased advice.

The Pensions Advice Allowance, which allows £500 to be withdrawn from a pension up to three times in different tax years to pay for advice, should be overhauled, with the annual limit removed and the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) and advisers encouraged to signpost its use, according to the committee’s other recommendations.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced “stronger nudge” plans in July 2021, aimed at encouraging those accessing or transferring their pensions to seek out Pension Wise advice.

Those rules were recently tweaked to make administering the support easier, but Stephen Timms, chairman of the Work and Pensions Committee, warned that this isn’t enough.

“Nudging savers isn’t going to cut it,” he said.

As decision-making becomes more complicated, the government and regulators can no longer sit on their hands.

“They must overcome their apprehension and become far more active in assisting people as they approach retirement.”

We know that people who use Pension Wise find it helpful and often make different decisions as a result, so we should make every effort to increase its use.

“Savers will make poor decisions if there is no intervention to dramatically increase the number of people receiving advice and guidance.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Pensioners facing retirement ‘minefield’ should be given automatic guidance, Government told