The Greek parliament has approved a defense agreement.

In an effort to strengthen the country’s navy, Greece’s parliament approved the purchase of three French frigates, six additional Rafale jets, and 44 SeaHake torpedoes for Type 214 submarines on Tuesday.

Legislators from the ruling New Democracy party, as well as the Greek Solution party and the Movement of Change (KINAL) party, voted in favor of the bill.

The bill was heavily debated in parliament last week, with opposition parties criticizing the government’s purchase.

“The message that the Greek parliament is called upon to send today is a message of unity and national responsibility,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during debate on a bill to beef up the country’s defense supplies in parliament.

Mitsotakis also stated that the government will continue to assist society during the current wave of high prices, emphasizing that “subsidies to household, business, and farmer bills will continue for as long as necessary.”

“Two billion euros has already been allocated,” he said, adding that a new minimum wage increase will be announced soon.

“I will never allow irresponsible actions to take the country back and force it to rely on taxes, robbing it of its ability to grow.

He stated, “We will not return to deficits and international insecurity.”

“The economic shield is also the defense shield.”

Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the main opposition Syriza party, said during the debate that his party supports the purchase of the new frigates, which will cost €3.23 billion (US$3.6 billion).

“No one doubts the importance of increasing the country’s deterrent capacity, but waving your finger at us is audacity,” Tsipras said.

On the grounds that “we will not go into a deficit again,” he slammed the government’s policy on dealing with price hikes, which leaves society vulnerable.

“What will citizens facing a wave of price hikes think as they struggle every day to pay their bills or buy gasoline? What will they think as inflation today reaches a new high, the highest in 25 years, and you tell?”

