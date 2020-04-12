The guide to returning to work: mask and two meters of safety distance

Workers in the non-essential sectors have to return to their posts next Monday or next Tuesday, depending on their autonomous community of residence, after the recoverable paid leave expired on April 9.

The Ministry of Health has published a guide with the guidelines of good practices in the workplace in order to make this return to the pit take place in the safest way possible for all employees. And the recommendations cover everything from transportation to the workplace to the organization of shifts.

The first thing that the guide reports is that next Monday and Tuesday, April 13 and 14, there will be Civil Protection personnel at Metro and Cercanías stations in large cities to provide masks to people who need them. Because, as stated: “It is recommended to use a hygienic mask, not a medical one, if you go by public transport”.

Interpersonal distance of two meters

In general, for commuting to work, whenever possible, it is advisable to use the mobility options that best guarantee the two-meter interpersonal distance. In this way, if you take a taxi or VTC, only one person must travel for each row of seats. When traveling on the other means of public transport, it must be ensured that such a distance of two meters is met. To make this possible, the driver will monitor the capacity.

But if you go to work on foot, bicycle or motorcycle, you don’t need to wear a mask. Although the interpersonal distance will have to be kept in the streets.

In the case of choosing a tourism to move, the guide advises to take extreme measures of cleaning the vehicle.

When not to go to work

Although, the guide warns that, before any symptoms that may be associated with the virus, before going to work, you must contact the telephone service of each autonomous community: “You should not go to your job until they confirm that there is no risk for you or others”.

Likewise, preventive isolation is recommended in the case of having been in close contact with a person affected by the virus. The guide recalls that this quarantine period, of at least fourteen days, is considered to be a situation of temporary disability derived from a common illness, while coronavirus infection at work is considered a “work accident”.

Plan work to keep the safety distance

If there is no problem and the worker can return to his post, Health makes several recommendations regarding the safety distance to be kept in the workplace: «The tasks and work processes must be planned so that the workers can maintain the interpersonal distance of approximately 2 meters, both at the entrance and exit to the work center and during their stay there ». In this matter, the focus is on the locker room area, which must ensure that interpersonal distance can be maintained and where there must be individual lockers to store clothes.

More information

“The resumption of activity should be guided by the principle of minimizing risk. Therefore, the reincorporation to normality of those activities that entail a risk of crowding must take place last », the guide warns.

In the workplace, to ensure the least possible physical contact and avoid crowds, companies must stagger the hours as much as possible, especially if the work space does not allow maintaining the safety distance in ordinary shifts. In this sense, it is stated that the adaptation of schedules and the flexibility of the entrances and exits of the center, as well as the suspension of the transfer by fingerprint. And, in any case, you should avoid carrying out activities in the workplace that involve crowds of people.

It also insists that videoconference meetings be facilitated and that non-essential commuting to work be avoided.

Not only on public transport, Health also recommends the use of barrier masks in the case of not having access to others, when working with other people around.

The recommendations on the maximum distance between people should also be applied in companies and establishments open to the public: both among workers and among people who come to the establishment. And, in this way, the maximum capacity must take into account the minimum distance requirementIn addition, when possible, access control mechanisms will be enabled at the entrances.

The Health guide also recommends something that is already applicable in many supermarkets: the use of partitions or physical elements that ensure the protection of the seller and the customer.

Provide personal protective equipment

The document insists that the company must provide personal protective equipment when the risks cannot be avoided or cannot be limited by technical means of collective protection or by means of work organization measures or procedures.

Companies must provide their personnel with the necessary hygiene products to be able to follow the sanitary recommendations to avoid the spread of the contagion. And, also, they must maintain a necessary supply of protection material, especially gloves and masks, for personnel, when indicated by the occupational risk prevention service, especially for those most exposed to risks, such as doctors. and company nursing, cleaning staff and those who work with the public.

Health advises that work centers have contingency plans that identify the risk of exposure to the virus of the different activities that take place in the workplace. And in addition, they must establish protocols in the event that a working person manifests symptoms at his job, to protect it and protect the rest of the staff. At the same time, it will have to take measures to reduce the risk faced by the people most vulnerable to the virus, such as those over 60, pregnant or suffering from previous pathologies.

And, for this, every workplace, regardless of its size, must have an identified medical service so that it can intervene quickly and in the field.

As hygiene measures in the workplace, it is recommended that the work uniforms or similar be bagged and closed, to be transferred to the place where their usual washing takes place, which should be carried out with a complete cycle at a temperature between 60 and 90 degrees.