The Horseshoe Bar in Glasgow has been chastised for allegedly forcing waitresses to pay for their meals and drinks.

Two waitresses at a well-known old city centre pub have allegedly been left to pay the food bills of customers who left without paying at the weekend, inciting outrage among Glaswegians.

Just one week before Christmas, a well-known Glasgow pub was chastised for allegedly forcing waitresses to cover unpaid “dine-and-dash” bills.

Two waitresses at Glasgow’s Horseshoe Bar were allegedly left to pay the food bills of customers who skipped out on the weekend.

Two groups of diners are said to have stopped by the popular karaoke bar’s upstairs area for food and drinks but did not pay their bill before leaving.

Eilidh Maclennan, who is thought to be friends with the waitresses, used Facebook on Sunday to appeal to those who left without paying to come forward.

She also stated that if the customers do not return and pay their bills, the waitresses will be forced to cover their expenses.

After reading the post, Glaswegians were enraged at the bar’s management and threatened to boycott the establishment.

“If you were upstairs in The Horseshoe Bar for food and drinks last night and left without paying, could you please contact them,” Eilidh wrote.

“I understand everyone’s out having a good time and a few drinks, so if this is the case, please contact me.”

“There were two incidents last night where people left without paying.

“As it stands, the bill will be covered by the two lovely waitresses who served you, not the company, on the week before Christmas.”

“We all know how difficult it is to work in the hospitality industry, especially at this time of year.”

“They don’t require any additional stress.”

Social media users were outraged that the company was charging their employees for unpaid bills, and a screenshot of the post received over 450 shares and 250 comments.

“I’d seriously not go near the place if they’re making their waitresses foot the bill,” Kerry Marie Smith said.

“They’re probably too tired to notice people leaving without paying because they’re too busy serving and cleaning.”

“If it’s their table that they waited on, staff must always pay,” Linda Paterson said.

“It’s my.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.