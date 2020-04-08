The Ibex-35 wakes up with falls of more than 1% and below 7,000 points

The Ibex-35 starts the session with a 1.3% drop, to settle at 6,910 points. The indicator comes from a 6.5% rise between the last three days, especially between Monday and Tuesday, which led it yesterday to recover the level of 7,000 points.

The other time the indicator attacked the 7,000 point mark after marking multi-year lows at 6,100 points, on March 26, it also ended up retreating and giving the level.

The Exchanges have been supported in the last days in reducing the number of infections in the most affected countries, in the gradual normalization of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus sprang, and in the best prospects for the pandemic in the United States, despite the fact that the last day has been dramatic in the country in terms of mortality.

The rest of Europe has also started the day lower. With losses similar to those of the domestic selective we find the British Ftse 100. Somewhat more, 1.5%, the French Cac 40 is left. Meanwhile, the German Dax fell 0.8% and the Ftse Mib in Milan lost 0.65%.

This behavior of the Stock Exchange of the Old Continent follows the further failure of the Eurogroup meeting, which continues without reaching an agreement to jointly address the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, even after 16 hours of negotiations, which ended at eight in the morning. Community finance ministers have met again for tomorrow with the aim of trying to unlock loans worth half a trillion euros. The fundamental shock was observed between Italy and the Netherlands: the first country is opposed to resorting to the community rescue fund, whose access is conditional on complying with structural reforms, and the second is frontally against the start-up of the coronabonds .

In addition, yesterday we saw slight decreases on Wall Street between 0.10% and 0.30% in its main indexes. The New York Stock Exchange suffered yesterday, perhaps, from altitude sickness, since it had recovered 20% from lows and was trading at its highest levels in the last three weeks.

Still, this morning, the Tokyo Nikkei Index has resisted falling and is up more than 2%.

In the Spanish selective, downward, banks dominate. Bankinter is the one that loses the most, with a decrease of 4.05%. Santander and BBVA are placed next, with losses of around 3.3%. Mapfre follows, which fell by 2.8%, and Telefónica dropped almost the same.

In green, Meliá stands out, with profits exceeding 3%. Indra and Acerinox, on the other hand, score just over one percentage point. Colonial scores near that percentage.

In the raw materials market, oil rises sharply on the eve of the OPEC meeting with its partners. Thus, the barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, points 1.66%, to $ 32.40. Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas, the benchmark in the United States, scores 4.27%, up to $ 24.64.

In the debt market, Spain’s risk premium increases again, to 116 basis points.