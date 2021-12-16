The IMF forecasts continued low inflation in the Eurozone.

Inflation in the Eurozone is expected to remain low, according to the IMF.

The ongoing wave of infections highlights the pandemic’s continued threat to recovery, according to the institution.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Despite recent price increases, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that inflation in the euro area would remain low.

Policy coordination is still important in the post-pandemic economic recovery phase, according to the international financial institution.

It said in a statement that “fiscal, monetary, and financial sector policies have worked well together to mitigate the impact of the [coronavirus]pandemic on the real economy.”

“Fiscal policy should continue to be supportive, but become more targeted as the recovery progresses.”

According to the IMF, the fiscal framework should be reformed to make it more effective in preventing debt distress while still allowing for macroeconomic stabilization.

“On the downside, the ongoing wave of infections, as well as renewed concerns about newer and more transmissible COVID-19 variants, underscores the pandemic’s continued threat to recovery, especially if it is accompanied by decreased vaccine effectiveness or incomplete vaccination coverage,” it continued.