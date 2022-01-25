The IMF has lowered its global growth forecast for 2022 to 4.4 percent.

In 2023, global growth is expected to slow to 3.8 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous forecast.

The IMF lowered its global growth forecast for this year by half a percentage point.

The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday that global GDP will grow by 4.4 percent year on year in 2022, down from a previous estimate of 4.9 percent in its October report, “largely reflecting forecast markdowns in the two largest economies — the US and China.”

It stated that the global economy started the year in a weaker position than expected, owing to mobility restrictions caused by the omicron COVID-19 variant, rising energy prices and supply disruptions, and China’s indebted real estate sector.

“The negative impact is expected to fade starting in the second quarter, assuming that the global surge in Omicron infections abates and the virus does not mutate into new variants that require further mobility restrictions,” the IMF said, noting that the omicron variant-related measures were expected to weigh on growth in the first quarter of 2022.

The fund added that the shocks dragging growth in 2022 will dissipate, and global output in 2023 will grow a little faster.

With “a revised assumption removing the Build Back Better fiscal policy package from the baseline, earlier withdrawal of monetary accommodation, and continued supply shortages,” the IMF lowered its growth forecast for the US economy for this year by 1.2 percentage points.

In 2022 and 2023, the US economy is expected to grow by 4% and 2.6 percent, respectively.

In October 2021, US President Joe Biden unveiled the Build Back Better framework for social and climate change, describing it as “fiscally responsible” and “fully paid for.”

For the world’s second-largest economy, China, the IMF projected 4.8 percent growth this year and 5.2 percent growth next year, both of which were revised lower.

“In China, pandemic-related disruptions related to the zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy, as well as prolonged financial stress among property developers, have resulted in a 0.8 percentage-point downgrade (for 2022),” the report stated.

The result of prolonged supply constraints and coronavirus disruptions was a 0.4 percentage point decrease in the.

